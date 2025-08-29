EGLE Public Comment Period For Enbridge’s Line 5 Application Ends Today

August 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Friday, August 29th, marks the last day to submit public comment period for Enbridge Energy’s controversial Line 5 permit application.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE is taking public input for Enbridge Energy’s permit application seeking authorization for surface facilities associated with the proposed Line 5 tunnel project under the Straits of Mackinac.



This application applies to Part 303, Wetlands Protection, and Part 325, Great Lakes Submerged Lands, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended. A public notice was published on July 16th - which officially started EGLE’s full review of the proposed project.



Due to the substantial public interest in the application, the public notice period started July 16th, and runs through August 29th.



Two virtual meetings, including a formal public hearing, were held earlier this month. Additional comments will be accepted online through August 29th. The public can comment on EGLE’s public notice webpage. That link is provided.



During this time, EGLE will review the application and information provided by the applicant, collect and consider public comments, continue tribal consultations, and continue to coordinate with other agencies and partners. It is common during this official review process for EGLE to request that the applicant consider additional modifications to the project and provide additional information in response to this ongoing review and coordination with other state agencies and other parties.



If constructed, the tunnel would house a proposed replacement for the more than 70-year-old Line 5 dual-product pipelines currently lying on the lakebed.



Environmental advocates say a spill from the 71-year-old pipeline threatens drinking water, tourism, and fisheries. Enbridge is planning to replace the segment with a tunnel under the lakebed - but those in opposition to the tunnel argue it would still carry oil, prolong fossil fuel use, and take years to build.



Enbridge says it’s spent the last four years gathering environmental data to help fine-tune its plans - and it recognizes the importance of protecting the resources and communities near the project area. The company warns shutting down Line 5 could bring job losses, fuel shortages, and a 5 billion dollar hit to the economy.