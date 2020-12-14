Efforts Underway To Assist Family Of Man Killed Friday

December 14, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Efforts are underway to assist the family of a Byron man killed late Friday in a car accident.



32-year-old Brad Reaume died after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree at the intersection of W. Allen Road and Fowlerville Road in Handy Township. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Reaume’s family with expenses. A MealTrain has also been organized to help the family with meals.



The father of four was a veteran and employee of Asahi Kasei.