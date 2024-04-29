Effort to Revive Film Incentives in MI Faces Uphill Battle in Lansing

April 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan lawmakers are again looking at film incentives for an economic boost, but not everyone is on board.



Critics argue the tax incentives are not a good return on investment, pointing to previous incentives repealed under then Gov. Rick Snyder.



"Paying 42 percent of a business' expenses is a huge cost to taxpayers," says James Hohman, director of fiscal policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. "Our state revenue estimators looked at it and said even if you look at the secondary and tertiary benefits, so not just people staying in hotels, but people selling them food and what the food sellers do with their extra income."



"Even with all of that, state taxpayers lost 89 cents on the dollar for every dollar they spent on film subsidies."



A bipartisan set of bills have been introduced by state Reps. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield) and John Roth (R-Interlochen) as a replacement.



House Bills 4907 and 4908 would create a transferable tax credit administered by the state’s Film and Digital Media Office, for companies producing qualified productions in Michigan.



Hohman remains skeptical it has support to make it to the governor's desk.



"The proposal that's under discussion is taxpayers who are going to pony up 30 percent of the expenses of a film production, and are asking nothing in return, other than to film in the state of Michigan. I think that's an improper ask for our taxpayers," Hohman added.



You can listen to Hohman's interview with WHMI's Viewpoint at the link below.