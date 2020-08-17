Oakland County Man Who Led Police On Chase Enters Plea

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An Oakland County man that led local authorities on a chase has entered into a plea deal.



On the morning of June 16th, a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2011 Chevy Malibu speeding westbound on I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township. 28-year old Eddie Allen III of West Bloomfield, who was driving, was pulled over near Burkhardt Road. Allen and the vehicle were wanted from a fleeing and eluding incident in Redford Township a week earlier. Officials say Allen refused to exit the vehicle or provide identification, only saying he was trying to get to his mother’s house in Pinckney. He then fled the scene. A short chase ensued as Allen entered eastbound I-96, reaching speeds of 110mph. Deputies terminated the chase when he exited at D-19 and turned south towards Pinckney. With the help of Michigan State Police and the Hamburg and Pinckney police departments, Allen was found hiding in his mother’s garage.



He was arraigned on 4 counts. Last week, Allen entered a plea deal with the court. He pleaded guilty as charged to one count of possession of a fraudulent transaction device, and one count of fleeing a police officer-4th degree. In exchange, prosecutors dropped his charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and one count of driving on a suspended license.



Sentencing for his guilty charges is set for September 3rd.