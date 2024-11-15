Fowlerville Man Wins $100K Second-Chance Lottery Prize

November 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews





A Livingston County man turned a non-winning ticket into a $100,000 second chance prize playing the Michigan Lottery.



59-year-old Edmund Bronikowski of Fowlerville won $100,000 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place October 29th. He earned entries into the giveaway by scanning non-winning $300,000,000 Extraordinaire tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.



“I was on a conference call when I saw an email come through from the Michigan Lottery,” said Bronikowski. “When I opened the email and saw I won a $100,000 second chance prize, all I could say is: ‘No way!’ My wife used to tease me about scanning my non-winning tickets, but she’s not laughing now!”



Bronikowski recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to complete some projects around the house, pay bills, and then save the remainder.



“I still don’t believe this is real,” said Bronikowski. “I have dreamt of being here for so long, and I can’t believe it’s really happening.”