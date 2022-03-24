Rowing Competition Could Infuse Millions Into Local Economy

March 24, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A season-long rowing competition that is coming to Kensington Metropark is expected to bring millions of dollars into the local economy.



Explore Brighton Howell Area, or EBHA, also known as the Livingston County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is excited for opportunities coming up at the new Kathryn Bennett Race Course in Kensington. This water course will be home to several events making up the Mitten Racing Series, to be held throughout the spring.



The EBHA expects the Series to draw thousands of high school rowing athletes, their parents, and spectators to the community. Race course director Kit Bennett said, in a release, that this will have an incredible impact on the Southeast Michigan region. EBHA Executive Director Mary Robinson says Kensington is the perfect fit and that this event is a massive win for the community.



Each race event is projected to infuse around $500,000 into the local community based off of impact studies from similar races and the history of events such as these. One of these events, the Midwest Scholastic Championships, is noted for being much more significant and is being conservatively estimated to bring between $1.2-million and $1.8-million into Livingston and Oakland counties.



For more information, including sponsorship opportunities or other ways to collaborate, contact Robinson by email at mary@explorebha.com. A link to more details is provided.



Photo: Midwest Scholastic Rowing Assocation.