EB I-96 Down to One Lane at Wixom Rd. on Sunday & Monday

December 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A traffic advisory has been issued for drivers in Oakland County as work continues on the I-96 Flex Route Project.



On Sunday, Dec. 3rd and Monday, Dec. 4th, eastbound I-96 will be reduced to one lane from Wixom Road to I-275. The closure will remain in effect on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Crews will be removing pavement markings and restriping for a new traffic shift. Drivers are advised to be cautious of workers in the area.



The I-96 on and off-ramps between Wixom Road and I-275 may also be closed intermittently during this time for necessary roadwork.



Once the work is completed on Monday, eastbound I-96 will reopen to three lanes. Crews are expected to return in late winter/early spring to rebuild the westbound side from I-275 to Kent Lake Road.



All roadwork is weather dependent.



A link with more information is provided.