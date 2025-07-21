"Eat Safe Fish Guide" Available For Southeast Michigan

July 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The latest state guide is available to help anglers find safe places to fish, which includes local waterways.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has posted the 2025 “Eat Safe Fish Guide”.



The guide helps anglers in Southeastern Michigan find safe places to fish, as well as find out areas at risk from chemicals in fish.



Some fish contain chemicals that can be harmful to health. MDHHS tests filets of fish taken from Michigan’s lakes and rivers to learn which fish are safer to eat. The Eat Safe Fish Guide lists the fish that have been tested and how much is safe to eat.



A link to the guide is provided. It includes Livingston County on pages 36-47; Oakland County 60-72; Genesee County 24-28; and Washtenaw 87-93.



Another resource for safe fishing and water conservation is the Huron Clinton Watershed Council. That link is also provided.