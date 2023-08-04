Eastland Disaster “Titanic of the Great Lakes” Program

August 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews





An upcoming program at a local library will highlight the largest loss of life from a single shipwreck on the Great Lakes.



The Eastland Disaster “Titanic of the Great Lakes” Program will be held at the Brighton District Library. Organizers say although few know of it, anyone who hears the story will never forget it.



The SS Eastland had the greatest number of lives lost, 850 people, in a Great Lakes maritime disaster, when she flipped onto her side in the Chicago River in 1915. Organizers say if the Titanic is the story of hubris, the Eastland is a tale of unintended consequences.



The upcoming program will feature presenter Andrew Kercher, who will discuss the ill-fated tale from construction, sinking, salvage, and legacy. The program will take place from 7 to 8pm on August 10th.



