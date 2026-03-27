Easter Basket Budget Research Shows Significant Hike in Candy Prices

March 27, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Easter spending research shows that Americans have to spend more money to fill up an Easter basket with candy.



InvestorsObserver tracked prices of five popular candy brands between 2020-2026, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, Cadbury Mini Eggs, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Cadbury Creme Eggs.



The research shows the same Easter basket budget buys 40% less candy than it did six years ago, and that shoppers have had to increase their Easter candy budgets by 15% due to prices going up 67% since 2020.



Meanwhile, Cadbury Mini Eggs shrank from 10oz to 9oz in 2022 with no price change. Many shoppers reportedly never noticed.



Other key findings from InvestorsObserver:



- Easter candies ranged from $3.49 to $3.99 in 2020 and then exploded between $4.79 and $8.29 by 2026.



- Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bars cost $8.29 today versus $3.99 in 2020, more than double the price for the exact same size bar.



More information on InvestorsObserver's Easter spending research is posted below.