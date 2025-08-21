Eastbound I-96 Reopened at D-19 Following Early Morning Semi Crash

August 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



No major injuries from Thursday morning's semi-truck crash that shut down eastbound I-96 at D-19 for several hours. It was first reported around 5:30 am and not cleared until about 10 am.



Eastbound traffic was detoured onto M-59/Highland and along Grand River.



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports the driver went off onto the soft shoulder in a construction zone, and blocked the right lanes. A cause was not given.



During the shutdown, there was also a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound side of I-96 at Latson, which tied up traffic there for a couple hours.



No injuries reported there either.