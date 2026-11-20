Eastbound 696 Expected To Finally Re-Open This Weekend

November 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy stretch of eastbound I-696 is expected to finally re-open to traffic this weekend in Oakland County.



As the Restore the Reuther project between M-10 and I-75 gets closer to completion, MDOT says the eastbound lanes are close to re-opening sometime this weekend.



Punch list work remains; sign installation, pavement marking removal and replacement, etc., are being wrapped up this week. The work is weather-dependent.



To allow crews to safely remove and replace pavement markings approaching the current detour route of eastbound I-696 near M-10 and US-24 (Telegraph Road), traffic will need to be reduced to one lane.



During that work, once traffic is east of M-10, then eastbound I-696 will reopen completely to I-75.





Motorists should expect the following:



8am – 5pm Saturday, Nov. 21:



• Eastbound I-696 will have one lane open from Orchard Lake Road to M-10.



• The eastbound I-696 ramp to southbound M-10/US-24/Lahser Road will be closed.

• Southbound M-10 (Northwestern Highway) will be closed at I-696.







5pm Saturday, Nov. 21 - mid-December:



• The southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to southbound M-10 will remain closed.



• The Church Street bridge over I-696 will reopen along with one pedestrian crossing. Plaza bridge work will continue topside in 2027 to complete the park and parking lot.



• Wrap-up work will continue on the service drives for signs and retaining barrier walls.





The final phase of the $250 (m) million Restore the Reuther project (involving replacing 8 miles of pavement, improving 60 bridges and rebuilding the Church Street plaza) will resume in early 2027 with major road work to be performed between I-75 and Dequindre Road. That work includes pavement improvements, roadway rebuilding, bridge improvements, and drainage structures.



Project information is available in the provided link.