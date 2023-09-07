Lane Closure On Eastbound I-96 Saturday

September 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In addition to the usual construction headaches everywhere, the Michigan Department of Transportation is advising of additional weekend work.



Various ramp and lane closures are scheduled, with some in the area to result in likely delays for motorists.



The most impactful for the local area will be on Saturday on eastbound I-96. Only one lane will be open from Milford Road to Wixom Road from 6am to 3pm.



Ramp work is scheduled on I-275 Sunday. Only one ramp lane will be open on the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-696 and the northbound I-275 ramp to northbound M-5. Those restrictions will be in place from 7am to 3pm.



The northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed starting Saturday and full ramp closures from I-696 to northbound I-75 start Monday.



MDOT advises that weather could cause delays or cancellations. A complete list of the weekend traffic restrictions is available in the link.