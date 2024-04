Eastbound I-96 To Close In Novi Area Sunday

April 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Motorists can expect delays on eastbound I-96 in the Novi area on Sunday.



MDOT advises that eastbound I-96 will be closed from Beck Road to Novi Road for hazmat cleanup from a crash last week. The Wixom Road ramps will also be closed.



Motorists should utilize Grand River as a detour.



The closure will be in effect from 7am to 6pm.



MDOT says...expect delays.