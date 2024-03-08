Portion Of Eastbound I-696 Closing For Weekend Work

March 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of eastbound I-696 and some ramps will be closed for work this weekend.



MDOT advises that eastbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from M-10 (Northwestern Highway) to Lahser Road from 7am to 2pm this Saturday to remove pavement markings.



Then on Sunday, crews will be closing eastbound I-696 from M-10 (Northwestern Highway) to Lahser Road from 6am to 2pm in order to shift traffic onto the left lane and outside shoulder. The additional space is needed to pave the other shoulder before the full traffic shift can be implemented in that area.



MDOT says the following ramps will be closed during that time:



- The northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696

- The southbound M-10 (Northwestern Highway) ramp to eastbound I-696





The following detours will be in effect:



- Eastbound I-696 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-10 to northbound Lahser Road, then back to eastbound I-696.



- Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) will be detoured via southbound M-10 to northbound Lahser Road, then back to eastbound I-696.



- Southbound M-10 (Northwestern Highway) will be detoured via northbound Lahser Road, then back to eastbound I-696.



