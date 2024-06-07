Projects OK'ed to Improve Streets on Brighton’s East Side

June 7, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





Work will start soon on a $1.3 million project to improve several streets on Brighton’s east side. The Brighton City Council approved the contract at its meeting last week.



The thoroughfares earmarked to get the improvements are Flint Road and Liberty and Beaver streets. The general contractor of the project is Fonson Co. of Brighton, which was the low bidder at $1.2 million. The other bid, $1.25 million, was submitted by Inner City Contracting LLC of Detroit.



The project was originally set to take place in 2022, concurrent with the Grand River Ave. improvement project. However, due to higher than anticipated bids, it was temporarily scrapped. But additional funds made the project possible after completion of the 2021 bond projects.



City voters in May of 2019 passed a seven-year, 2.5-mill Headlee override levy to improve the city’s streets on a phased-in basis.



The work will include installing new pavement on the three streets from Grand River to the ends of the streets, plus installation of new sidewalks, ADA compliant ramps, some utility work and parking improvements.



It’s anticipated that work could begin as soon as later this month or in early July, with completion by mid-November.