Culvert Work To Start Monday In Northfield Township

April 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A culvert replacement will require a road closure starting Monday in Northfield Township.



East Shore Drive will be closed between Posey Drive and 7 Mile Road to replace a crossroad culvert and repair an existing structure. The road will be closed to all thru traffic. The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that access will be maintained only for residents and property owners who live, work or own property within the closure limits but no traffic will be able to travel over the culvert during replacement.



The road improvements are expected to take two days to complete. However, the Road Commission cautions all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. A link to the detour map is provided.