East Main Street Closure In City Of Brighton Starts Friday
November 2, 2023
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A portion of East Main Street in the City of Brighton is scheduled to close for a couple of days, starting tomorrow.
The City’s contractor will be on-site to perform the paving of East Main Street from Grand River to Church Street.
The work will require a full closure for approximately two days and is anticipated to start Friday.
A map showing the closure area is provided.
The City asks that motorists follow the posted detours or find an alternate route around the work area.