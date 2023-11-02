East Main Street Closure In City Of Brighton Starts Friday

November 2, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of East Main Street in the City of Brighton is scheduled to close for a couple of days, starting tomorrow.



The City’s contractor will be on-site to perform the paving of East Main Street from Grand River to Church Street.



The work will require a full closure for approximately two days and is anticipated to start Friday.



A map showing the closure area is provided.



The City asks that motorists follow the posted detours or find an alternate route around the work area.