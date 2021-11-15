E. Lansing Players Allege Racial Taunts, Obscenities While Playing S. Lyon

By Jon King





UPDATE: This story has been updated to add comments from the Michigan High School Athletic Association.





While South Lyon High School’s football team is celebrating a regional championship following Friday’s win over Portage Central, the fallout from an incident the week before continues to reverberate.



On Friday, November 5th during the Division 2 district final between South Lyon and East Lansing, a spectator sitting in the South Lyon fan section yelled out an obscenity at the visiting East Lansing football team while they took a knee during the national anthem, something the Trojans have been doing since last season. The moment was caught on a cell phone video, a link of which was provided to WHMI by the South Lyon district.



