East Huron Street Project Continues In Milford

November 16, 2021

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com





Work is continuing in the Village of Milford as part of an ongoing construction project.



The 2021 East Huron St. Project is going through storm sewer construction this week. The street is closed to thru traffic. Water services are expected to be connected to the new main in the coming weeks. Residents will be advised on temporary limitations for water usage in advance. The Village is also asking that the traffic control barrels not be moved as they are used to mark hazards and control the flow of traffic for public safety reasons.



Intermittent lane closures may occur as needed and drivers are asked to drive with caution and avoid using their cell phones through work zones as workers will be present.



Projected dates and timelines are all weather permitting.