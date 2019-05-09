Parking Lot Project Underway In City Of Fenton

May 9, 2019

A parking lot reconstruction project is underway in the City of Fenton.



The East Caroline Street Public Parking Lot Construction/Reconstruction Project at the Winegarden Library commenced recently. Work will consist of installation of an underground storm-water detention system, landscaping, asphalt parking lots, concrete drives, concrete curb, and parking lot lighting. Officials say the project will create additional vehicular parking for the downtown area, along with the reconstructed parking lot for the library. Temporary parking for the library is available immediately east and north-east of the fire station north of Caroline Street, as well as the city parking lot located west of Walnut Street. Officials say safety of the general public is of paramount concern to the City during the construction, so they ask that people please use caution when in and around the work area.



The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting. A map of the work area is provided. (JM)