Earth Day Clean-Up Event At Kensington Metropark

March 23, 2019

Huron-Clinton Metroparks is celebrating Earth Day with various clean-up events, including one locally.



Whether someone is looking to make more sustainable choices, reduce their carbon footprint, conserve energy and resources or participate in a local environmental community project; organizers say Earth Day is a time to come together and commit to earth-friendly acts with work that will impact the future. Kensington Metropark will host an event from 9 to 11am on April 28th in the North Martindale area to help keep the park beautiful and safe for both people and wildlife. Officials say litter, such as fishing line and plastic bags, is dangerous for wildlife and unsightly to park visitors. Individuals, families and groups are encouraged to volunteer.



Officials say scouts can earn a fun patch and volunteers receive free park entry for the event. All ages are welcome, although children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required. Details can be found through the link. Huron-Clinton Metroparks & Facebook photos. (JM)