Early Voting Underway for Michigan's Aug. 6 Primary Election

July 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



In-person early voting in Michigan is underway, and runs through Sunday, August 4. Registered Michigan voters across the state can cast a ballot in person at an early voting site for the August 6 Primary Election.



Livingston County has 15 early voting locations, which can be found at the link below. Nearly 370 people cast ballots across the county over the first weekend.



“Every citizen has the power to make their voice heard at the ballot box,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “It’s important for Michigan voters to know they have convenient options for casting their vote in the Primary. Early voting kicks off this weekend – that’s two Saturdays, two Sundays and a whole week in between to walk in and vote. No matter which option you choose to cast your ballot, Michigan’s clerks and bipartisan election workers will make sure the process is safe, secure, and the results reflect the will of the voters.”



Early voting sites operate similarly to Election Day polling places – voters walk in, receive a ballot, mark the ballot, and put it in tabulator. Tabulators count ballots throughout the early voting period, but results are not known or released until election night. A voter’s early voting site may not be the same as their regular polling place.



In November 2022, Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposal 2, a constitutional amendment giving voters the right to early voting for at least nine days before statewide and federal elections. The Feb. 27 Presidential Primary was the first in-person early voting election with more than 78,000 Michigan voters choosing this option.



Onsite voter registration is not available at most early voting sites – citizens who plan to vote early should make sure they are registered at their current address.



Voters who have requested and received an absentee ballot can bring their completed ballot to their early voting site to be tabulated, or they can hand-deliver the ballot to their local clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. To avoid postal delays, the department does not recommend mailing an absentee ballot this close to Election Day. As always, only one ballot per voter will be accepted, tabulated, and counted.



Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 6. Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



To learn more about voting and elections in Michigan visit the link below.