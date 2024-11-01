Early Voting Period Runs Through Sunday

November 1, 2024

The early voting period runs through Sunday for local voters and others across the state ahead of Tuesday's General Election.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley told WHMI each voter in Livingston County has one early voting site that they are assigned to. Generally, it’s their township hall but there are two local municipal group agreements for early voting sites.



Voters in the City of Howell, Cohoctah Township, and Howell Township have a combined location at LESA. There’s also an agreement between Putnam Township and Unadilla Township, and those voters vote at the Putnam Township Hall.



Hundley noted that early voting was available in the Presidential Primary in February and the August Primary Election but this will be the first General Election implementing the early voting.



Hundley said generally it is very slow initially and for early voting in August, less than 2% of voters turned out.



Hundley said in states that have launched and implemented early voting – and many have – it historically starts slow and takes time to get voters educated on how it works so this is not unusual. She said they were expecting to have lower turnout with early voting this year but that could potentially grow as it becomes more common to voters.



Complete election information is available in the provided links; via the county clerk’s website and the Michigan Voter Information Center.



