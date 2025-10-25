Early Voting in Green Oak Twp to Decide School Proposals

October 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beginning Saturday, voters in parts of Green Oak Township can begin casting their ballots early to decide a bond proposal for South Lyon Community Schools and a Career and Technical Education for Washtenaw Intermediate School District.



Voters can cast their ballot at the Green Oak Township Hall from 8 am to 4 pm. A sample ballot is attached below.



Early voting runs for nine days through Sunday, November 2, according to the Livingston County Clerk's Office.



On Election Day, six candidates are vying for three seats on Howell's City Council, along with three people seeking two seats on the city's Review Board.



Nikolas Hertrich is the only candidate running for Howell Mayor.



Howell voters will cast their ballots at City Hall on November 4.



In Brighton, there are six candidates looking to fill four open seats on Brighton City Council. Voters also are deciding a street millage.



Voters living in Hamburg Township Precinct 4 also will help decide a Career and Technical Education proposal from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.



Iosco Township Precinct 1 voters, and those living in Unadilla Township will decide a bond proposal from Stockbridge Community Schools.



Audio from the League of Woman Voters candidate forums for both Howell and Brighton can be found on the WHMI Podcast page.