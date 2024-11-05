Early Release for Fowlerville's Kreeger Elementary

November 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools is releasing students from Kreeger Elementary at 1pm due to a broken water pipe. Superintendent Matt Stuard issued the following statement to parents:





Dear Kreeger Elementary Parents and Guardians,



We are writing to inform you that due to a broken water pipe in the building, Kreeger Elementary will be closing today at 1:00 pm, following lunch. Due to the lack of running water for drinking and bathrooms, and as a safety precaution, we are sending students home early. Currently, students have temporary access to water and restrooms through the use of Fowlerville Elementary School, our new K-2 building, which passed final occupancy inspections last week. However, this is a short-term solution and cannot accommodate the entire Kreeger student and staff population for the remainder of the day.



Important Instructions:



• For Bus Riders: If your child takes the bus, please arrange to be home when they arrive early or to pick your child up from school before 1:00 pm. If you’re unable to make arrangements to have someone at home, please contact the Kreeger office immediately.



• For Non-Bus Riders: Please arrange to pick up your child from school before 1:00 pm. If you’re unable to do so, contact the Kreeger office to let us know.



For any students who remain after 1:00 pm, we will move them to Fowlerville Elementary, where they will be supervised for the rest of the day or until a parent/guardian or approved emergency contact arrives to pick them up. Students who remain until the regular dismissal time of 3:32 pm will be released as usual.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Please feel free to reach out to the Kreeger office with any questions or concerns.



Thank you for your support in ensuring a smooth and safe pickup process today.



Sincerely,

Matt Stuard