Earhart Road To Close In Northfield Township

March 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A road closure is planned to start today in Northfield Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will close Earhart Road between 7 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road for a culvert replacement project. Officials say the road improvements are expected to take approximately one day.



However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.