Eager Road To Close South Of M-59

April 8, 2019

Work to begin the widening of an Oceola Township roadway is set to get underway today.



The Livingston County Road Commission, in cooperation with Oceola Township, will close down a quarter-mile stretch of Eager Road, south of M-59. The work will add a dedicated left turn lanes, and lanes for right turns and through-traffic. It’s being done in anticipation of plans later this year by the Michigan Department of Transportation to add a full-use signal to the intersection. With the adding of turn lanes, the Road Commission will also conduct earthwork, drainage improvement, concrete curb and gutter, and other necessary work. The work is expected to be done by June. Work on Eager Road, north of M-59, has already begun towards reconstruction of the Eager Road bridge, which has been closed for three years. Crews have already started the right-of-way phase now for that project.