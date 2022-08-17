State Investigating Increase In E. Coli Bacteria Related Illnesses

August 17, 2022

Livingston County residents and others across the state are being encouraged to practice food safety following an increase in reported illnesses due to E. coli bacteria.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and three local health departments – Kent, Ottawa and Oakland – are investigating a recent increase in the number of illnesses related to E. coli bacteria.



The state health department has received reports of 98 cases of E. coli infection in August, compared to 20 cases reported during the same time period in 2021. The current investigation is in the early stages. Laboratory results have linked some of those cases to each other.



MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Natasha Bagdasarian said while reports of E. coli illness typically increase during the warmer summer months, this significant jump in cases is alarming. She said it’s a good reminder to follow best practices when it comes to hand hygiene and food handling to prevent foodborne illness.



Anyone experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection such as cramping and diarrhea or gastrointestinal distress, especially if they are severe, should contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible.



