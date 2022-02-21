Alleged Gang Members Heading To Trial For Gun Store Break-In

February 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A pair of gang members allegedly involved in multiple gun store break-ins, including one in New Hudson, are heading to trial.



18-year-old Dylan Hinkle and 19-year-old Emanuel Northern, both of Grand Rapids, are charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny in connection with a September 21st break-in at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson. Following court hearings recently, both were bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for trial.



Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to the break-in through an alarm company and discovered a concrete block had been thrown through the window. However, they were said to have been unsuccessful in stealing weapons from that location. Surveillance video captured images of the Jeep the suspects were driving and the clothing they wore.



After sending out a bulletin, Portage Police contacted Oakland County detectives describing a similar break-in there, where numerous laser-equipped training pistols were stolen from another gun store. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office saw the bulletin, as well, and identified Hinkle and Northern through social media posts where they were standing by the vehicle at the New Hudson store, posing with weapons stolen from the Portage store.



Police said Hinkle and Northern have identified themselves as gang members. They’re scheduled to be arraigned there February 28th.