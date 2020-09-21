New Chalk Art Creatures Featured In Downtown Brighton

September 21, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new interactive public art activity is underway in the City of Brighton.



Starting this past Saturday, several chalk-art creatures were placed in various locations around the Downtown Brighton Millpond by Chalk Artist David Zinn.

Clues to find the creatures have been posted on the City’s Facebook page.



At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Gardner updated Council on the project. She said it should be a fun event, adding an electronic notice went out to all families in the Brighton Area Schools district so hopefully kids and families can get out to do something fun.



Gardner said unlike prior years, it’s not a defined event but rather just a window of time and people can do their own thing for social distancing. She says people are encouraged to post selfies on City’s Facebook page when they discover the art, so it’s sort of a hunt. The post that gets the most likes will win an autographed copy of a book David Zinn has written on his chalk art.



The chalk art event will run through this Saturday. A map of the approximate locations of the artwork can be found on the City’s website and Facebook page. A link to the event page is provided. Facebook photos.