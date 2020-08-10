Bond Forfeited For Man Who Led Police On Chase

August 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bond has been forfeited for an Ingham County man who skipped out on his court hearing on charges involving a high-speed police chase in May that ended in Fowlerville.



22-year-old Dustin Lee Sweet was charged with multiple counts for the May 5th incident including fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended license, heroin possession and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Sweet had been chased by authorities from Lansing after he was spotted by a Michigan State Police Trooper who recognized him as the same suspect who had fled from a previous traffic stop. The chase reached speeds of 98 miles per hour as Sweet led police from Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing to Okemos Road onto eastbound I-96. Sweet got off the freeway at the M-52 exit near Webberville and proceeded onto Grand River into Fowlerville, where he turned south onto Grand Avenue. The chase finally came to an end after troopers used their cars to block him in on the I-96 overpass, where he was taken into custody without further incident.



Sweet failed to show up in 53rd District Court for a scheduled probable cause conference, prompting Judge Shauna Murphy to revoke his $30,000 bond and issue a bench warrant for his arrest. No one from the surety company showed up for a show cause hearing last Tuesday so the court entered judgement for the full amount. Records showed there was follow-up with the bond company. The bond forfeiture has been mailed to Sweet and he is responsible for $22,500.



Meanwhile, Sweet also faces charges in Ingham County on a variety of charges including illegal possession of a knife, furnishing a false identity to a police officer and fleeing from police.