Suspects Convicted In 2023 Shooting In Ingham County

December 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





On June 24th, 2023, deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Aurelius Road in Aurelius Township.



Investigators located a male victim who described being lured to the address, then confronted at gunpoint and ultimately shot as he attempted to flee. The victim sustained a life-altering injury to his leg and was treated at an area hospital and later released.



Investigators identified the shooters as Jeremy William Shepard of Mason (left) and Dustin Ty Urie of Okemos (middle) and the duo was located and arrested.



After additional investigation, Detectives arrested Jeremy Shepard’s wife, Kristen Leann Shepard, and charged her with helping with attempts to conceal the crime and tampering with evidence. Jeremy and Kristen Shepard were later able to post bond with a GPS ankle monitoring device in place pending trial while Urie remained lodged at the Ingham County Jail.



A jury trial for all three defendants began on November 18th before 30th Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk. On Wednesday, November 27th as the trial concluded and jury deliberations began, Jeremy Shepard fled the courthouse to Jackson - where he cut off his tether and then attempted to flee the state.



Members of the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau quickly sent a statewide alert out and then worked in partnership with area law enforcement to locate and capture Shepard and he was arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police after a brief pursuit. At the time of his arrest, Shepard was in possession of body armor, multiple firearms, homemade suppressors, and camouflage clothing. Additional charges are being sought in both Ingham and Calhoun Counties because of Shepard’s actions. Shepard was returned to Ingham County and lodged at the jail without bond.



On Monday, a jury convicted Jeremy Shepard of one count of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Unlawful Imprisonment, and two counts of Felony Firearm. Shepard faces a penalty of up to life in prison at sentencing.



Urie was convicted of one count of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Unlawful Imprisonment, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and three counts of Felony Firearm. Urie faces a penalty of up to life in prison at sentencing.



Kristen Shepard was convicted of one count of Accessory After the Fact to Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Tampering with Evidence. She faces a penalty of up to ten years in prison at sentencing.



Sentencing for all three defendants has been scheduled for December 30th before Judge Draganchuk.