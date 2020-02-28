Duo To Serve Jail Time In Rape Of Teenage Friend

February 28, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Sentencing has been handed down to two men convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl from Livingston County.



19-year-old Charles Seymour of Milford and 20-year-old Quinton Peters of Highland Township pleaded no contest earlier this month to two counts of sexual assault. On Thursday, they were sentenced by Livingston County Probate Judge Miriam Cavanaugh to five years of probation, with the first to be served in the Livingston County Jail.



The two had faced lengthy prison terms after they were originally charged with various counts each of first, second, third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as one count of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. As part of their plea deal with prosecutors, Seymour and Peters pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal sexual conduct. In exchange, the remaining charges were dismissed.



Authorities say the charges were filed following an investigation of an incident August 7th in Livingston County when a 15-year-old girl said she was contacted by the defendants via Snapchat, who asked if they could come over. The trio later walked to a nearby park, where the girl claims she was sexually assaulted by both Seymour and Peters.



Both men will also be required to register as sex offenders for the next 25 years.