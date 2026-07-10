Dunk Tank At Taste Of Brighton

July 10, 2026

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





As The Taste of Brighton takes over Main Street this weekend, one local veterans organization is hosting a dunk tank featuring some familiar faces in our community.



Brian Bradford, Chairman and Founder of Veterans Connected says Saturday’s lineup includes a number of community members.



The Veterans Connected Dunk Tank runs from noon to 9pm on Friday July 10th and 10am to 9:00pm on Saturday the 11th. Local coaches, business owners, teachers and a few broadcasters from WHMI will be featured in the tank at The Taste of Brighton.



For five dollars you can throw three balls, and for twenty you can straight out HIT the bullseye.



Bradford says proceeds go to helping veterans.



More information is available in the provided link and attached flyer.