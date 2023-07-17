Duffield Road Bridge Closed Tuesday

July 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bridge closure is scheduled tomorrow in Argentine Township.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be closing the Duffield Road Bridge over the Shiawassee River for saline treatment on Tuesday, July 18th. Motorists should seek an alternate route and allow additional time to reach their destinations.



Meanwhile, saline treatments were also being done Monday on bridges on Wilson Road over the Benjamin Run, over the Brent Run, and over the Pine Run. Traffic was being controlled with a flagging operation.



Photo: www.historicbridges.com