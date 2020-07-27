Duck Lake Road To Close Tuesday

July 27, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists will be greeted with a detour on a section of road in Milford Township tomorrow.



The Road Commission for Oakland County says Duck Lake Road will be closed between Commerce Road and Cooley Lake Road in Milford Township on Tuesday. The closure is needed for a culvert replacement. The work is weather-dependent and the Road Commission advises the date could change. During the closure, access to homes within the closed section will be maintained.



The detour for thru traffic is Commerce Road to Carey Road to Cooley Lake Road, back to Duck Lake Road and vice versa. That section of Duck Lake Road is said to carry approximately 8,200 vehicles per day.