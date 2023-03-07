Dua Vino Now Open in South Lyon

March 7, 2023

April O'Neil



It's been a long time coming.



Italian eatery, Dua Vino in South Lyon has officially opened their doors in downtown South Lyon.



Eager patrons have been waiting nearly three years for renovations to the historic Lake Street building to be completed.



The building sat unoccupied for years and was finally purchased in 2019. The concept for Dua Vino was developed by the former owner of Lyon Grill in Lyon Township, Tom Palushaj. He is also the former owner of Firewood Grill in Howell.



A soft opening was held on Friday, March 3rd with positive reviews from those in attendance.



Dua Vino features two floors of eating space- the first floor main dining area, as well as the third floor bar/rooftop seating area.



The second floor of the building was renovated for loft and office space. Once home to the historic Lake Street RCA Store, the restaurant seeks to keep much of the vintage feel both inside and outside the establishment.



Dua Vino's website can be found at the provided link.