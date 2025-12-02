DTMB To Host In-Person State Surplus Sale This Friday

December 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Officials say a state surplus sale is taking place just in time for some holiday shopping.



The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget will host an in-person state surplus sale this Friday, December 5th from 8am to noon.



In-person sales are held in Lansing at 3111 W. St. Joseph St, Building 600.



A release states “The sale is a perfect opportunity to do some holiday shopping and features a wide array of items, including toys, clothing, cleaning supplies, sporting goods, tools, desks, file cabinets, chairs, bookshelves, and assorted fashion accessories”.



Sale inventory is obtained from property seized by the Michigan State Police, items voluntarily surrendered at airports, and property no longer needed by government agencies.



Payments can be made with cash and credit cards. All items are sold as is, and no loading assistance will be available. All sales are final.



The next in-person surplus sale will be held Friday, March 6th of 2026.



For more information about DTMB's state surplus program, visit the provided link.