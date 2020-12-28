DTE Energy To Perform Tree Trimming In Genoa Township

December 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Genoa Township residents and businesses are being advised of tree trimming work next year.



DTE Energy will have tree trimming crews out in 2021 as part of a regular maintenance program to maintain healthy trees but also ensure safe, reliable power. Trees are said to be the leading cause of power outages and can pose a serious public safety hazard if they grow too near or into power lines. Crews will be in various areas throughout Genoa Township tree trimming and, if necessary, removing trees that are growing too close to power lines.



Representatives will be wearing high-visibility vests and carrying DTE ID badges. If a tree poses a serious hazard to power lines or if trimming will put the tree's health at risk, DTE may need to remove it. In that case, DTE says representatives will leave behind additional information and make considerable attempts to work directly with the property owner before removing any trees.



DTE advises that if tree work is needed on someone’s property, a representative will knock on the door. If no one is home, they’ll leave a “tree work scheduled” door card.



A map for the planned trimming program in Genoa Township is available through the link.