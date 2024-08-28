DTE: Thousands of Employees, Line Workers Busy Restoring Power

August 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



DTE posted the following message on social media:



Our Storm Response Teams are focused on restoring electric service for our customers as quickly and safely as possible because we know how difficult it is to be without power.



Thousands of DTE employees as well as 1,200 line workers from outside our area are in the field addressing power outages.



We expect that 90% of customers impacted by the storm will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday.