DTE: Smart Devices Already Prevented 16K Outages in '25

September 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



DTE Energy says its smart devices have prevented more than 16,000 power outages throughout the utility's service territory so far this year.



A total of 41 of the devices already had been installed across Livingston County.



Deployment of these smart devices continues, and according to a release, is a critical component of DTE’s five-year, $10 billion plan to build the electric grid of the future and deliver on its commitment to reduce power outages by 30% and cut outage time in half by the end of 2029.



DTE’s smart grid is an interconnected system that includes the company’s Advanced Distribution Management System software, state-of-the-art Systems Operation Center, substation equipment, automated reclosers, smart meters and more. This allows DTE to remotely monitor, operate and control the grid, minimizing disruptions and ensuring consistent power supply to its customers.



The utility giant will be adding nearly 30 smart devices to the grid weekly through 2025, totaling more than 675 new smart devices added to the system this year.



DTE says the smart grid devices can automatically detect and deenergize downed wires, helping to keep more people safe.



The devices are also designed to isolate areas of damage and reroute power for many customers, so the lights stay on while crews make repairs. They are also designed to quickly identify the damage location that caused an outage, so crews can arrive at the location faster and begin making repairs more quickly.



The company is also upgrading existing infrastructure, rebuilding significant portions of the grid and trimming or removing trees to enhance reliability and safety.



Find out where the installation of smart devices and other reliability work is happening on DTE’s Power Improvements Map linked below.