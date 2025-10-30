Associated Press / news@whmi.com

DTE Energy Co. on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $419 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.09 to $7.23 per share.