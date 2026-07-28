DTE Reports Q2 Earnings of $282M

July 28, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



DTE Energy Co. on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $282 million.



The Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.32 per share.



The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.



DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.