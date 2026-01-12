DTE Energy Processing Fees Beginning in March

January 12, 2026

A heads-up for DTE Energy customers when it comes to their payment options. Starting March 2, the company says a processing fee is going into effect.



That means customers paying their energy bill using a credit or debit card will see a $2.99 processing fee per transaction. Commercial accounts will then see a $9.99 processing fee, compared to the $2.99 fee for residential accounts.



There will also be a maximum payment amount per transaction, which is $2,000 for residential accounts and $5,000 for commercial accounts.



In a statement from DTE, the company says the processing fee goes directly to the processor and does not benefit DTE.



The good news for customers, payment can still be made without any processing fees. A link to learn more about those fee-free options is posted below.