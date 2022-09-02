Thousands Still Without Power In Livingston County Friday

September 2, 2022

Jessica Mathews





Thousands of Livingston County residents are still without power following Monday’s storms.



DTE Energy says it expects to restore power to the vast majority of customers impacted by the end of today. More than 41,000 customers remain without power in DTE’s service territory.



DTE representative Dana Blankenship told WHMI this afternoon that 80% of customers were back online as of yesterday and the goal is to restore 95% of original customers by late today. She could not give any specific numbers for how many are without service in Livingston County.



DTE’s online outage map showed there are still thousands of scattered outages across the county – notably in Howell, Brighton, Genoa, Marion, Hamburg and Putnam Townships.



Blankenship noted that a typical severe storm brings down around 1,000 lines but there were more than 3,300 wires down following Monday’s storm. She added there is a list of prioritization for restoration for safety purposes and crews are now addressing a lot of equipment that powers individual homes.



The utility says it still has more than 1,000 line workers from outside of Michigan teamed up with 1,000 DTE and local contract line workers to get service restored.



DTE says customers should continue to utilize its online outage center for updated information and restoration times.