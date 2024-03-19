DTE: Equipment Issue Causes Outages in Fowlerville & Howell

March 19, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



An equipment issue was the cause of a power outage Monday evening that affected residents in Howell and the Village of Fowlerville.



DTE Spokeswoman Cindy Hecht told WHMI, the outage was due to a broken insulator that caused a substation line to go down. The exact location of the substation line could not be confirmed. No injuries were reported.



Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, affected residents reported a loud "boom" before lights flickered and the power went out.



The outage disrupted train crossing signals in both Fowlerville and Howell, as well as nearby traffic lights.



The majority of residents closer to M-59 and towards Howell had their power restored before midnight.



Power was off-and-on Tuesday morning to Fowlerville residents and businesses, along with the main traffic light at the intersection of Grand Street and Grand River Avenue.



The Fowlerville Community School District closed for the day Tuesday; however, around noon, Superintendent Matt Stuard announced evening activities would continue as scheduled.



Anyone still experiencing outage issues can find DTE's residential or business helpline at the provided link.