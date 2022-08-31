DTE: 80% of Customers Should Be Back On By Late Thursday

August 31, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There are still large concentrations of power outages scattered across Livingston County in DTE Energy’s service territory.



In DTE's most recent update, the utility says more than 1,000 line workers from outside of Michigan have joined the 1,000 DTE line workers who are working around the clock to safely restore power to everyone impacted.



DTE estimates that 50% of outages will be restored today, and 80% by the end of Thursday.



DTE’s website showed a total of 3,212 field resources. A total of 170,659 remain without power in DTE’s service area.



A link to DTE's Outage Center is provided.