DTE Worker Electrocuted While Restoring Power in Brighton Twp.

October 18, 2021

By Tom Tolen/news@whmi.com





A DTE employee from South Lyon was electrocuted Sunday when he was working to restore power near a home in Brighton Township. The area where the fatality took place is on Birch Crest Dr. off Pleasant Valley Road, near the GM Proving Grounds test track.



State Police from the Brighton Post say the 41-year-old employee was trying to repair an energized cable on the ground and suffered a fatal electrocution as a result of contact with the live line. The name of the victim has not yet been released. State Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Brighton and Howell Area Fire Depts., the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Livingston County EMS.



It's the second fatal accident involving a DTE worker in the last four months. A 40-year-old DTE employee fell from a ladder onto a live wire in June and was electrocuted while trying to restore power in the Brightmoor neighborhood of Detroit.



DTE issued a statement Sunday expressing its condolences on behalf of the worker and his family. The statement reads:





"We are deeply saddened to confirm that we have lost a member of the DTE family today. A field employee was working to restore power to customers in Brighton when he came into contact with an energized cable and sustained fatal injuries. He, along with thousands of DTE employees, held a commitment to caring for our customers and communities, and we view him as a hero. We are reaching out to his family, and we ask for consideration and privacy at this time of profound sadness and grieving. We are sending our full love and support to his loved ones, and all those whose lives he touched.”



Photo - dteenergy.com