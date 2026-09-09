DTE Customers Waking Up to No Electricity, Again

September 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More power outages across the WHMI listening area Wednesday morning, with the largest number of customers without electricity near downtown Brighton, and off Cedar Lake Road near the Howell Gun Club.



"First thing is we're sorry," said spokesman Jerry Tullio. "Being without power is difficult. Repeated power outages can be even more frustrating."



"We're doing everything we can to fix the problems. We're flooding the area with crews to one, restore power to anyone who is experiencing an outage. But we're also doing everything we can to return the grid to a normal state."



Tullio told WHMI News last week's severe storms left the area's power grid vulnerable to high winds and downed limbs.



Wednesday's outage near downtown Brighton was caused by a downed tree.



"The ground is already extremely soft and to be honest, our system is not in the best of shape. We have crews out there hardening the grid, to get it back before it was before the weather events of Labor Day weekend. Then, this little additional weather that came through our system this morning is causing a little bit of a challenge for us."



DTE's outage map is linked below.